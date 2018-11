Former MONSTROSITY and WYKKED WYTCH Bassist BEN KUZAY Releases New Solo Album

Extreme metal veteran bassist Ben Kuzay has released his fifth solo album, Stream Of Consciousness. Produced by Kuzay, engineered, mixed, and mastered by Spencer Fox at No Passenger Studio, the album features guest appearances by: Jimmy Pitts (Northtale, Vitalij Kuprij, Spastik Ink), Jim Dofka (Leather Leone), Darin Moore (Biogenesis), Kirk Tatnall (Alpha Transit), and Daniel Kuzay.

Stream Of Consciousness is 65 minutes in duration, and runs the gamut from prog to black metal, ambient, and pure classical.

Ben Kuzay just completed a mini-tour through the Midwest, celebrating his 20th anniversary in the music business.