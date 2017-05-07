Former MORBID ANGEL Frontman DAVID VINCENT Joins HEADCAT; Portland Show Announced

I Am Morbid / former Morbid Angel frontman David Vincent has teamed up with Slim Jim Phantom (Stray Cats) and Danny B. Harvey (13 Cats, Lonesome Spurs) in Headcat, formerly known as The Head Cat. He replaces music icon and Motörhead legend Lemmy Kilmister, who passed away at the age of 70 in December 2015. An official statement is available below:

"After the success of the Headcat show last December in Berlin, the two surviving members of Headcat, Slim Jim Phantom and Danny B. Harvey, have decided to continue the band they started with Lemmy Kilmister over 17 years ago. They will be playing three shows next month in the USA and a handful of European shows in late summer that will be announced over the next few days.

In the meantime, here's the answer to the question we're sure is on everyone's mind: the bass and most the vocal duties will be handled by former frontman and bassist from Morbid Angel, David Vincent. David's powerful baritone voice and thunderous bass playing is very complimentary to both Danny B.'s guitar style and Slim Jim's drumming. Different than Lemmy but true to Headcat's vision and direction.

Rockabilly and death metal? As Lemmy Kilmister, Danny B., Slim Jim and our fans have always tried to tell to you, 'It's All Rock'n'roll!' LONG LIVE ROCK 'N' ROLL"

Headcat has announced the first of several show, due to take place at Dante's in Portland on June 24th, 2017. Ticket information is available here.

Vincent and former Morbid Angel drummer Tim Yeung have joined forces with guitarists Bill Hudson (Circle II Circle, Trans-Siberian Orchestra) and Ira Black (Metal Church, Lizzy Borden) in I Am Morbid.

Their schedule is below. Watch the official I Am Morbid Facebook page here for venue confirmations.

May

23 - Krasnodar, Russia

24 - Samara, Russia

25 - Ekaterinburg, Russia

26 - Moscow, Russia

27 - St. Petersburg, Russia

29 - Bielsko-Biala, Poland

30 - Kosice, Slovakia

31 - Budapest, Hungary

June

1 - Ljubljana, Slovenia

2 - Venice, Italy

3 - Lyss, Switzerland

6 - Munich, Germany

7 - Erfurt, Germany

8 - Flensburg, Germany

9 - Den Haag, Netherlands

10 - Tilburg, Netherlands

11 - Leipzig, Germany

12 - Oberhausen, Germany

Vincent recently spoke with Zero Tolerance Magazine about launching I Am Morbid. An excerpt is available below.

Vincent: “This is certainly something that has been on my mind for some time now and, truthfully, even prior to Trey and I parting ways again. When the news of our separation became public last year I was literally bombarded with all manner of requests from around the globe. This is the first instalment of a very busy new year. I Am Morbid is a much different vehicle. Apart from my personal provenance and legacy, this is a separate entity altogether.”