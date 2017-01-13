Former MORBID ANGEL Frontman DAVID VINCENT Launches Pre-Order for “Drinkin’ With The Devil” 7” Single

Former Morbid Angel vocalist/bassist David Vincent will release his outlaw country single, “Drinkin’ With The Devil”, in February via Chicken Ranch Records. A pre-order for the 7” single (on limited edition color or black vinyl) has been launched at this location.

As the legendary voice of the genre defining extreme metal purveyors Morbid Angel, David Vincent’s unapologetic rebel approach has been a force in the music world since the mid 1980’s. Following his unexpected departure from the band in 2015 and subsequent relocation to the Lone Star State of Texas, his musical direction has also taken a big step “out of the box”. Inspired by the immersion into his new Hill Country surroundings and the Lone Star culture has made way to a dirty, organic Texas Country Outlaw style, perhaps reminiscent of the original country outlaw performers in the 1970’s.

With the release of “Drinkin’ With The Devil”, the first recording session featuring guitar legend Danny B. Harvey (Headcat, Wanda Jackson, Nancy Sinatra), and produced by Gene “Machine” Freeman (Lamb Of God, Clutch, Kyng), is sure to raise some hell… and many eyebrows.

In an interview with SkullsNBones, David Vincent said of the new project: “Just like most musicians, I listen to and am inspired by all types of music. When I moved to Texas I found myself immersed in this scene, kept an open mind to it all, and found new inspiration by some of the artists around here. I began writing songs man, as simple as that. I know it’s not what many people would expect from my career in metal, but it’s still me, ya know. I’m still as open as I’ve ever been, and I’m still as passionate with this material as I was with anything else I’ve ever done before.”

Last April, David took the stage with guitar legend Danny B. Harvey (Headcat) at The White Horse in Austin, TX. Video of the duo performing "Drinking With The Devil" can be viewed below:

(Photo - Wilkinson Image & Design)