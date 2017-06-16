Former MORBID ANGEL Frontman DAVID VINCENT Releases “Drinkin’ With The Devil” Video

As the legendary voice of the genre defining extreme metal purveyors Morbid Angel, David Vincent's unapologetic rebel approach has been a force in the music world since the mid 1980's. Inspired by his Hill Country surroundings and Lone Star culture following his relocation to Austin, Texas in 2014, Vincent took a big step "out of the box" to a dirty, organic Texas Country Outlaw style reminiscent of the original country outlaw performers of the 1970's.

His Outlaw Country single, "Drinkin' With The Devil", made its debut at SXSW in March 2017 and released on limited edition 7" vinyl through Chicken Ranch Records. The track was recorded, produced and engineered by GRAMMY-Winning producer, Gene "Machine" Freeman (Lamb of God, KYNG, Clutch) at Machine Shop Studio in Dripping Springs, TX.

For the “Drinkin' With The Devil” official music video, Vincent wanted the style to be similar to a 1960's / 1970's western movie. Filmed on location at J. Lorraine Ghost Town in Manor, TX, a true ghost town just a short drive from Austin which his publicist, Suzanne Penley, discovered after a month-long search.

The official music video was filmed, directed, edited and produced by Joshua Allan Vargas and co-produced by Jvstin Whitney. An independent filmmaker who has directed/filmed over 40 music videos, Vargas made national headlines in 2012 for his true crime biopic, In A Madman's World, a film detailing the life of Elmer Wayne Henley, the teenage accomplice of Houston's most famous serial killer Dean Corll. While going through Henley's personal effects, Vargas uncovered not-yet-discovered evidence of another Corll victim. Vargas also filmed and directed the soon-to-be-released heavy metal horror splatter-movie, Hairmetal Shotgun Zombie Massacre: The Movie in which Vincent, Tom Araya (Slayer) and Randy Blythe (Lamb Of God) have cameos in.

(Photo - Wilkinson Image & Design)