Former MORBID ANGEL Guitarist RICHARD BRUNELLE Passes At Age 55

Word has come down that former Morbid Angel guitarist Richard Brunelle has passed away. Brunelle's family confirmed that he died on September 23rd. He was 55.

Brunelle's sister-in-law Megan Box-Brunnele broke the news via Facebook with the following message:

"This is Richie's sister-in-law. This devastating post is at the request of my husband and his mother. It is with deep regret and sorrow that we inform Richie's friends and fans that he passed away (on Monday). Please feel free to visit the link to share memories and condolences. Rest in peace, Richie. You were so loved and will be forever missed."

Former Morbid Angel drummer Pete Sandoval mourned Brunelle's passing via Instagram:

Brunelle recorded two albums with Morbid Angel: Altars Of Madness (1989) and Blessed Are The Sick (1991). He was with the band from 1985 - 1992, returning in 1994 and 1998 for live shows.