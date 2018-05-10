Former MURDERDOLLS Drummer BEN GRAVES Loses Battle With Cancer - "There Will Never Be Another 'Ghoul'"

News of former Murderdolls drummer Ben Graves, who also worked with Pretty Boy Floyd and Dope, passing away following a year long battle with cancer has come as a shock to many people. Graves was only 46 years old. His fiancée, Lydia, broke the news via Facebook:

"This is incredibly hard for me to write this, but I know it is necessary because Ben has so many friends and fans. Most of you don't know that Ben has been battling cancer for the last 11 months. It was his decision to keep his health very quiet.

Ben passed away today, May 9th 2018, from complications due to his cancer. His diagnosis was grim, but he fought a long and hard battle to try and beat it and overcome the odds. Some battles can't be won no matter how hard you try.

Please respect me, his family and close friends while we grieve. Even though we knew it was eventually coming, the complication was sudden and very unexpected. It's devastating to lose someone you love more than yourself. My heart is broken, my heart died with him.

We will be taking him home to Massachusetts. I will organize a memorial for Ben's L.A. friends, details to follow."

Murderdolls frontman Wednesday 13 has posted the following message:

"It is with deep sadness to report to all the fans, that Murderdolls drummer Ben 'The Ghoul' Graves has passed away. I will forever cherish the memories with you. Touring all over the world for the first time, living our dream and constantly quoting The Terminator and Commando movies. Love ya buddy, there will never be another Ghoul. See ya on the other side."