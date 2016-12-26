Former NEVERMORE Guitarist JEFF LOOMIS Looks Back On Dead Heart In A Dead World - "That Was Definitely One Of Our Best Albums; We Were All Focused And On Fire As A Band"

Metal Wani's editor-in-chief Owais 'Vitek' Nabi recently caught up with Arch Enemy / ex-Nevermore guitarist Jeff Loomis in Bangalore, India. In the clip below, Loomis discusses the solo India tour for the first time in his career, formation of Conquering Dystopia with Keith Marrow, his self-titled debut album and upcoming EP which will be released in 2017. He also talks about the upcoming solo album which will be released in Summer via Century Media, upcoming Arch Enemy album which will be released in September 2017 and whether he will be contributing songs and solos for the record.

He also throws light on touring as a solo artist after releasing the album next year, why he loves playing with Arch Enemy, his opinion on 15th Anniversary of Nevermore's Dead Heart In A Dead World, how it was a game changer record for the band, using 7 strong guitar for the first time, his relation with Nevermore singer Warrel Dane, and the musical direction of his upcoming solo record.

Arch Enemy presents a new live DVD, As The Stages Burn!, of their largest stage production to date from their performance last summer at the Wacken Open Air festival in Germany. This performance marks the pinnacle of a highly successful album campaign in support of War Eternal.

It all began in March of 2014 when the band announced new vocalist Alissa White-Gluz as well as the video for the album title track, "War Eternal". This debut track went on to become the bands most successful video in their career, surpassing 20 million views on YouTube. The release of the War Eternal album also saw Arch Enemy reaching their highest US and German chart positions to date while going on to play over 200 shows in over 40 countries around the world. In late 2014, Jeff Loomis (ex-Nevermore) joined Arch Enemy during the world tour with Kreator and in 2015 they played arenas as direct support for Nightwish.

The DVD highlights an impressive live production fans have never seen before. As The Stages Burn! is scheduled for a worldwide release through Century Media Records on March 31st. More details will be revealed shortly, stay tuned.

