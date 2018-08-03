Former NEVERMORE / SATYRICON Guitarist ATTILA VÖRÖS Joins TÝR
August 3, 2018, 41 minutes ago
After 17 years in the trenches, Týr guitarist Terji Skibenaes recently decided to step down and move on to other things. The band has now replaced him with former Nevermore and Satyricon guitarist Attila Vörös.
Says Attila: "After the end of a very successful world tour off Satyricon's latest record Deep Calleth Upon Deep, the time has come for me to call it for a change and look for new adventures with my friends at Týr. We'll be hitting the road together in South America in October/2018."
Týr's South American tour dates are listed below:
October
20 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Espaco 555
21 - Porto Allegre, Brazil - Cine Theatro Ypiranga
23 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - El Teatrito
25 - tba
26 - Santiago, Chile - Blondie
28 - Bogota, Colombia - Ace Of Spades