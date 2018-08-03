Former NEVERMORE / SATYRICON Guitarist ATTILA VÖRÖS Joins TÝR

After 17 years in the trenches, Týr guitarist Terji Skibenaes recently decided to step down and move on to other things. The band has now replaced him with former Nevermore and Satyricon guitarist Attila Vörös.

Says Attila: "After the end of a very successful world tour off Satyricon's latest record Deep Calleth Upon Deep, the time has come for me to call it for a change and look for new adventures with my friends at Týr. We'll be hitting the road together in South America in October/2018."

Týr's South American tour dates are listed below:

October

20 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Espaco 555

21 - Porto Allegre, Brazil - Cine Theatro Ypiranga

23 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - El Teatrito

25 - tba

26 - Santiago, Chile - Blondie

28 - Bogota, Colombia - Ace Of Spades