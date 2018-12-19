Former OPETH Member PER WIBERG Signs With Despotz Records; Debut Solo Album Due Next Year

The term heavy can be applied to many different music genres and in many different contexts. Swedish musician Per Wiberg, has made a living out of playing most things heavy the last 30+ years. A multi-instrumentalist who has played keys, bass and guitars with a number of bands and artists like Opeth, Spiritual Beggars, Candlemass and well as Clutch/Bakerton Group, Switchblade and Kamchatka to name but a few…

“Happy to announce that Despotz Records will release my first solo album in 2019. This album has been in the making for quite some time and I was pleasantly surprised to hear that Despotz caught wind of it. They’re no strangers to me, having been signed to Despotz with the band Kamchatka in the past. They’ve expanded since and have quite a diverse roster these days which they’re very passionate about. I’m a firm believer in working with people that wants to work with you, meaning that the foundation for the relationship is the actual music and not a forced collaboration. Therefore, I’m of course very glad to see there’s a genuine interest in my album here at Despotz and I’m really looking forward to work together on this, my maiden voyage. Silence sucks and nerds unite!”- Per Wiberg

“Per Wiberg is a juggernaut in the music business and we at Despotz are so happy to join forces with Per again. I think it proves that hard work and dedications is the magic ingredients in the relationship between a mastermind musician and innovative record label. Per’s long anticipated genre ground breaking solo album “Head Without Eye, hits the world on April 19th, 2019 and it’s already my top 10 favourite albums for next year!” - Ömer, Despotz Records