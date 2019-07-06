Former OVERKILL Guitarist BOBBY GUSTAFSON Talks Turning Down Offer To Join MEGADETH - "They Kind Of Looked A Little Chaotic And Dysfunctional"

Guitarist Bobby Gustafson was a member of Overkil from 1982 until 1990, recording four albums with the band during his tenure: Feel The Fire ('85), Taking Over ('87), Under The Influence ('88) and The Years Of Decay ('89). During the interview, found below, he looks back on being asked to join Megadeth and ultimately turning the offer down.

Themes of religion, war, Nordic culture, history and revenge combined with roughly hewn Thrash Metal provide the solid foundation upon which Bobby Gustafson built his newest project, Satans Taint. Named with tongue implanted firmly in cheek, Gustafson challenges the establishment and those who take themselves way too seriously with the project.

Satans Taint was formed in 2014 in South Florida by Gustafson – the legendary guitarist widely known as the Godfather of Thrash. Best known for his place in the classic Thrash band, Overkill, he was also a featured player and performer with Cycle Sluts from Hell, Skrew Spudmonsters/Biohazard and Italy’s Satanika. Satans Taint’s debut Axe To The Head Of My Enemies, was released independently in 2017.

Gustafson is proud to have the upcoming, Destruction Ritual, come out through Megaforce Records in the summer of 2019. “I am very excited to be working with Bobby again after all of these years,” says Megaforce’s, Missi Callazzo. “His early work has been the benchmark for all thrash artists to follow. He continues to innovate with his newest album and I am glad to be a part of getting it to the fans.”

In addition to Gustafson’s signature sound and razor-sharp riffs, Destruction Ritual features various friends and musicians with whom Gustafson has worked and whose work he has admired. The new release includes contributions from long-time drummer Jim McCourt and singers Dan Ortega and Paolo Velazquez.

The album was recorded at the noted Powerstation Studios with Gustafson taking on all guitar and bass duties for Destruction Ritual. “I am just looking to concentrate on writing the best music possible. Looking to bring back some old-school thrash with some new twists. Good songs always rise to the top,” explained Gustafson.

Destruction Ritual can be pre-ordered via various retailers - find options here.

Tracklisting:

"Sumbel"

"Sorry You Were Ever Born"

"Thorn In My Side"

"End Your Bloodline"

"Skullkrusher II"

"The Chrone Of Vero"

"Desecration"

"Raid Again"

"Strength Beneth The Skin"

"Destruction Ritual"

"Forever Is Nothing"

"Spit On Your Coffin"

"Desecration":