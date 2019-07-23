Former PANTERA Bassist REX BROWN Releases Bassforge Plug-In Via Joey Sturgis Tones; Audio Samples Streaming

A new Rex Brown plug-in for DAW’s and studio applications is available now. Audio samples below.

Says Brown: "I teamed up with Joey Sturgis Tones to bring you my classic bass tones you’ve come to know and love with a JST twist. From rock and metal to southern rock and country - Bassforge Rex Brown delivers a powerful force of tonal options to forge your bass tone with ease."

Bassforge is a series of audio plugins designed to take any direct input bass signal all the way to fully mixed bass tone each with a unique all-in-one design. No other plugins necessary, Bassforge is your complete bass guitar tone solution.

