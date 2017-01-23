Former PANTERA / DOWN Bassist REX BROWN Signature Model Prestige Guitar Demo Available (Video)

Prestige Guitars Ltd. teamed up with rock legend Rex Brown to design and release Rex’s first Signature Model 6-string guitar at Winter NAMM 2017 in Anaheim CA this past weekend. The guitar was unveeiled during the trade fair on January 20th. Check out Brown's demo for Premier Guitar below.

Rex Brown is an American musician and author, best known as founding member of and longtime bassist for the Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling group, Pantera (1982-2003). He is a former member of the band Down (2003-2011) and is currently the bassist for Kill Devil Hill. He is now heading up his first major solo project - The Rex Brown Band. The new album is set for release in May 2017 and features Rex on guitar, bass, and lead vocals.

The Rex Brown Signature Model is a single-cutaway solidbody, designed in direct collaboration with Rex and to his exacting “dream guitar” specs. In creating the model, we incorporated Rex’s deep appreciation for vintage tone and feel, while bringing the best modern components offered to ensure that this beast would be able to capture his distinct voice both in the studio and on the road. The “REX” boasts a killer combo of a carved-maple top and solid-mahogany body and neck. This guitar is finished in matte black with cream 3-ply binding surrounding the body, neck, and headstock. In order to keep this guitar sounding punchy but not too bright, we went with a rosewood fretboard and we put Rex’s very personal touch on the fretboard with a custom skull inlay designed directly from a ring he wears day-to-day. Custom relic’d-nickel hardware includes TonePros locking bridge and saddle, Grover Mini-Locking Rotomatic tuners and nickel knurled knobs. We completed this beast with the perfect voice for this truly badass signature guitar—a pair of Seymour Duncan Saturday Night Special humbucker pickups with custom relic’d covers created by the Seymour Duncan Custom Shop. This guitar perfectly embodies Rex’s playing style and sound, and oozes rock 'n' roll styling. The Rex Brown Signature Model will be priced at $1,349 street, and will come with a deluxe custom hard case and full lifetime warranty.

Full specs are available here.

Brown is streaming a snippet of his new solo song, “Crossing Lines”, to be included on his upcoming solo debut, expected in May. Listen to the sample of “Crossing Lines” via the Loudwire Podcast below (just past the 29 min. mark):

Brown recently finished recording his debut solo album in Nashville. He spoke with Eddie Trunk for Trunk Nation and commented on how the new album got started.

“I went to NAMM last year, and I have a really good friend, this songwriter, Lance Harvill; a great songwriter and just killer guitar player, and we started putting together songs. It’s just one of those things, I feel free again, and the material on this is as good as anything I’ve ever done.”

About the style of the music, Brown told Metal Hammer UK: “It’s a rock and roll record. It’s not your standard fare or typical metal thing. I was always a big Zeppelin fan and even though it has its little fringes of it. It’s a new journey that sounds like anywhere from Foghat to old Tom Waits. I’m a child of the '70s and I love those kind of songs.”

Brown, who left Down in 2011, released his memoir, Official Truth, 101 Proof: The Inside Story Of Pantera, in 2013.