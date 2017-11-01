Former PRIMAL FEAR Drummer RANDY BLACK Now Teaching At BIMM Music College In Berlin

November 1, 2017, 28 minutes ago

Canadian drum god Randy Black (ex-Primal Fear, ex-Annihilator), who now lives in Germany, has checked in with the following update:

"I am very happy to announce my new teaching position at Europe’s largest and leading contemporary music college, BIMM Berlin! This is a great addition to my continuing touring and recording activities."

Check out Black's BIMM profile here.

Black recently posted the following message:

"Annihilator fans! I've been recording my own drum tracks recently and decided to re-visit a song I recorded in 1996. I originally co-wrote and recorded this song 'Refresh The Demon' with Jeff Waters. This is how I would approach it today. No triggers, no samples, no quantizing, no replacing. Cheers."

Drum Kit: Pearl Masters Premium Legend, Scarlet Red Burst finish with Black Chrome Hardware

12 & 13 rack toms, 14 & 16 floor toms and 18 gong/floor tom

Snare - 5.5 X 14 Free floating Brass

Cymbals - Sabian:
- 2 X 18 and 2 X 19” HHX-xplosion Crashes
- 2 X HH Power Bell Rides
- 14” Vault Hi-Hats and 14” AAX V-Hats
- 2 X 19” Paragon Chinas and 21” Holy China

Drum Heads - Aquarian: 
- Kicks-Super Kick 10 & Resonator
- Snr. - Jack Dejohnette
- Toms - Response 2

Drum Sticks: Wincent RBSCB signature model - black

Recorded and mixed with the Presonus StudioLive RML16AI mixer and Studio One Pro software.

