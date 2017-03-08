Former PRIMAL FEAR Drummer RANDY BLACK Pays Tribute To JEFF PORCARO With Cover Of TOTO's "Rosanna"

Former Primal Fear Randy Black has checked in with the following update:

"And now for something completely different...

I’ve always had a huge respect for Jeff Porcaro and what he created with Toto and other artists. He was and still is such an inspiration, and in honour of the 25th. anniversary of his passing, this is my humble tribute to the iconic track 'Rosanna'."

Black announced his departure from Primal Fear in August 2014, citing irrecocilable differences with vocalist Ralf Scheepers. His last show with the band took place on August 15th at the Summer Breeze festival in Dinkelsbühl, Germany. Black contacted BraveWords in the aftermath and released the following official statement:

"It is with mixed emotions that I confirm my decision to leave Primal Fear. This was not an easy choice but one that was unavoidable.

I have nothing to add to the original statement made August 11th by the band regarding the reasons why. I consider this an amicable parting of ways and wish no ill will to any of the members and hope that they have continued success.

It was a poignant goodbye, as my first official show and last show with the band were both played at the Summer Breeze Festival, first in 2003 and now in 2014.

To all the fans around the world that have supported me during my time with Primal Fear, I thank you all with a huge heart. You created some of the most memorable moments during the 11 years I was in the band.

I’m proud of all the music I recorded with Primal Fear and I’m thankful for the platform it gave me to further my drumming career.

I am now ready to take on the next challenge and start a new chapter in my musical journey. For any inquiries please see the contact page on my website at www.randyblack.de

Until our paths cross again, cheers!"

Randy Black