Former PRIMAL FEAR Drummer RANDY BLACK Touring Australia With DESTRUCTION; Drum Clinics In Planning

After joining Destruction back in 2010, drummer Wawrzyniec "Vaaver" Dramowicz has announced that he will be parting ways with the group in March after eight years. His departure from the band is due to family reasons. Former Primal Fear drummer Randy Black, who areplaced him on his baby-break a few years ago, will step in for the shows after March, until the band has decided who will be Vaaver's worthy successor.

Word has come down from Brenda Vincent that while Black is on tour in Australia, he will be taking part in a few drum clincs that are currently in planning:

"As Lady Luck has it, Randy Black is touring with Destruction, so Elle Barton and I are in full swing to bring The Drum Clinic Spectacular with Randy Black, Graham Bidstrup, and Steve Williams will be earlier than anticipated; end April to 5th May. Details will be posted soon. Sydney and Brisbane."

Canadian bashers Striker have checked in with the following update:

"Well! We're almost finished the new album. We'd like to give a huge shout out to none other than Mr. Randy Black for rocking the drums on this one! He is a monster drummer, and is actually from our hometown. Our drummer took a spill in the summer, then shot two music videos... then toured North America. Apparently the doctor thought that was a bad idea, so he's recovering and will be ready for the next tour!

More album details coming soon. Thanks again Randy for the killer job!"

Randy Black comments:

"As I mentioned in an earlier post, this forthcoming Striker CD is full of great songs that will be sure to slay all Striker fans. It was my pleasure to step in for Adam Brown while he’s taking the time to properly heal. Get well soon buddy and best of luck to you and the rest of the Striker guys!"

For those metalheads unfamiliar with Striker:

Black recently posted the following message:

"Annihilator fans! I've been recording my own drum tracks recently and decided to re-visit a song I recorded in 1996. I originally co-wrote and recorded this song 'Refresh The Demon' with Jeff Waters. This is how I would approach it today. No triggers, no samples, no quantizing, no replacing. Cheers."

Drum Kit: Pearl Masters Premium Legend, Scarlet Red Burst finish with Black Chrome Hardware

12 & 13 rack toms, 14 & 16 floor toms and 18 gong/floor tom

Snare - 5.5 X 14 Free floating Brass

Cymbals - Sabian:

- 2 X 18 and 2 X 19” HHX-xplosion Crashes

- 2 X HH Power Bell Rides

- 14” Vault Hi-Hats and 14” AAX V-Hats

- 2 X 19” Paragon Chinas and 21” Holy China

Drum Heads - Aquarian:

- Kicks-Super Kick 10 & Resonator

- Snr. - Jack Dejohnette

- Toms - Response 2

Drum Sticks: Wincent RBSCB signature model - black

Recorded and mixed with the Presonus StudioLive RML16AI mixer and Studio One Pro software.