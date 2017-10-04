Former Promoter For MÖTLEY CRÜE, KISS And VINCE NEIL Pleads Guilty To Wire Fraud

According to Pollstar.com, Gabe Reed, who operated under Dallas-based Gabe Reed Productions, has pleaded guilty to a federal wire fraud charge in which he conned concert investors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

According to the plea agreement obtained by Pollstar, from 2008 to 2017, Reed defrauded investors out of money that was to be used on concerts by artists that ultimately weren’t booked and shows that didn’t happen or were designed to later be canceled.

Instead, Reed “used the victims’ funds to pay his personal expenses, including payment of his rent, utility bills, and travel expenses, which he failed to disclose to the victims,” the plea agreement states.

Pollstar has about 10 box office reports with Gabe Reed Productions as promoter or co-promoter, all in South America, including a KISS show from 2009 in Chile, four Motley Crue shows in 2011 (Brazil, Argentina, Chile) and four Vince Neil shows from 2010. The company is also listed as producing Metal All Stars and Rock N Roll All Stars tours.

