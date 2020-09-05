Former QUIET RIOT Bassist SEAN McNABB - "I Owe FRANKIE BANALI A Lot; He Gave Me My Start In The Business"

Bassist Sean McNabb has played in bands such as Quiet Riot, Great White and Dokken. he is also an actor and has appeared in TV shows including Sons of Anarchy, as well as moves like Four Christmases and Street Survivors: The True Story of the Lynyrd Skynrd Plane Crash. He recently guested on the Chuck Shute Podcast for a career spanning interview. During the chat, found here, McNabb remembers Frankie Banali, talks working with Don Dokken and George Lynch, and the Great White Station Nightclub fire.

Following is an excerpt from the transcript.

On Frankie Banali: "I owe Frankie a lot; basically getting my first job nationally in Quiet Riot. I was 20 years old. So, he basically gave me my start in the business. I had been in L.A. for two weeks and went out to the CatHouse - Rikki (Rachtman) and Taime's (Downe) Cathouse - one night and was introduced to Frankie. And he goes, 'Hey, come on. We're auditioning bass players. Come over to the valley tomorrow, and let's see. Let's meet you and maybe record a track and see how goes...' and it worked out for me. He taught me a lot about how to play in the pocket. I learned a lot from him. And I did a lot of things that - stupid stuff kids do when they're kids - and he checked me on a lot of that. And I was I was thankful for it, because I needed to be checked at that time."

McNabb was with Quiet Riot from 1987 – 1989 and appears on the band's QR (1988) and Live In Japan (1989)