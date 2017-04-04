Former QUIET RIOT, RATT Guitarist CARLOS CAVAZO To Play Live With SIN CITY SINNERS ALL STARS

On April 6th, Sin City Sinners All Stars welcome guitarist Carlos Cavazo - formerly of Ratt and Quiet Riot - to the stage at Count's Vamp'd in Las Vegas, Nevada. There is no cover charge that night - which means it's a FREE show - featuring special appearances by Paul Shortino and Frank Dimino.

Those in attendance will witness the combined talents of: vocalist Jizzy Pearl (Love/Hate), guitarist Oz Fox (Stryper), guitarist Rowan Robertson (Dio), drummer Blas Elias (Slaughter), and bassist Scotty Griffin (L.A. Guns), along with special guests Carlos Cavazo (Ratt, Quiet Riot), Paul Shortino (Rough Cutt, Quiet Riot), and Frank Dimino (Angel).

Carlos Cavazo replaced Randy Rhoads in Quiet Riot in 1982, and remained with the band until 2003, appearing on eight albums, including the pinnacle release Metal Health.