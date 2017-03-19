Former QUIET RIOT Vocalist SEANN NICOLS Performs With BOBBY BLOTZER's RATT For The First Time (Video)

Drummer Bobby Blotzer recently announced that ousted Quiet Riot vocalist Seann Nicols (who was known as Sheldon Tarsha when he fronted Adler's Appetite), would be the new singer for his version of Ratt. Video of their March 18th show at the Prairie Knights Casino & Resort in Fort Yates, ND - which was Nichols' live debut with the band, can be viewed below.

Although Nicols sang on the entirety of the forthcoming Quiet Riot album Road Rage, scheduled for release April 21st via Frontiers Music, he has been relieved of his duties after performing only five shows with the band. Nicols has been replaced by American Idol finalist James Durbin, who recently partnered with Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Rossi under the moniker Maps To The Hollywood Scars. The pair issued a five-song EP last month via New Ocean Media.

German website Rocks-Magazine.De broke the news via an interview with Quiet Riot drummer and sole original member Frankie Banali. The translation reads as follows:

"Seann has done a great job on the record, but a band is not just talented - you have to get together."

According to Banali, the customary artistic and personal differences have led to the unanimous decision that an amicable separation is in the interest of the band. "We had to make the best decision for Quiet Riot. If there are problems so early in the co-operation, it's better to pull the emergency brake." Over the last six years, the group has worn four singers - including Love / Hate frontman Jizzy Pearl.

As a successor to Seann Nichols, Quiet Riot have already committed James Durbin. The 28-year-old has been known in North America since his final participation at the American Idol talent show, where he joined Judas Priest in 2011. According to Banali, Durbin had long been his first choice for the singer post: "When I wrote the material for Road Rage with my songwriting partner Neil Citron, James was my favorite. Because he had other commitments, I had to look for a replacement, and Seann Nichols was the third on my candidate list. Of course, I would prefer James to be heard on Road Rage - but you can only work with the people who are currently available."

The plans for a video clip have been rejected by Quiet Riot as a result of these recent developments: "The dilemma is that I should ask James to move his lips to the vocals of another. I do not want to put him in an unpleasant situation, which could give the fans a wrong impression. But I've already started writing new songs for an album with James, which will be released next year."