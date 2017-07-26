Former QUIET RIOT Vocalist SEANN NICOLS - "The Experience Touring And Working With FRANKIE BANALI Was An Absolute Nightmare"

Vocalist Seann Nicols, who fronted Quiet Riot just long enough to play a handful of shows and record the band's Road Rage album before being replaced by James Durbin, recently spoke with SleazeRoxx.com about his time with the band. An excerpt from the interview is available below.

Sleaze Roxx: You were slated to replace Jizzy Pearl in January 2017. Eventually, I believe that you played five shows with the band. How did those shows go according to you?

Seann Nicols: "The performances were great. I mean — I say that with a grain of salt. The experience touring and working with Frankie Banali was an absolute nightmare. I don’t even know how to describe his behaviour but it was not professional and it was not conducive to any type of inspiration or anything that you would associate with being in a creative team of any type of lasting quality (laughs). From the very first rehearsal, he was cold and bitter towards me. He wouldn’t address me. He wouldn’t even look at me in the eyes. He wouldn’t shake my hand. He was just very cold. I don’t even know the right words to describe it. It was just very uncomfortable. During our first rehearsal, he played every song almost twice as fast as it was on the recording and I almost felt like he was testing me to see if I could remember all the words and keep up with them, which I did (laughs). He barked at me a few times. He raised his voice at me. He insulted me for minor little things like… it was the first time that we had rehearsed together and I asked if we were going to play the wrong song like in order. We were going down a setlist and I did not have the setlist in front of me. I said, 'Okay. So we’re going to play this song.' I can’t remember which song it was. Maybe it was 'Sucks To Be You'. He was like, 'Ooohh! What do you mean? You’re going to skip right over ‘Thunderbird’? What are you thinking?' I’m like, 'Well sorry. It’s our first rehearsal. Sorry. I said the wrong song. Let’s play ‘Thunderbird.’ No problem Frankie.' That type of thing (laughs). Just minuscule nitpicking and just looking for something to jump on me for. Just ridiculous anal retentive behaviour."

A music video for “Can’t Get Enough”, the opening track of Quiet Riot’s upcoming new album, Road Rage, is available for streaming below.

Led by drummer Frankie Banali, who is joined by veteran bassist Chuck Wright (who has been in and out of the band since 1982), guitarist Alex Grossi (who has been in the band since 2004), and new vocalist James Durbin, the band continues to be an unstoppable force in the rock 'n roll world. Road Rage is set for release on August 4th.

Road Rage was originally scheduled for release in the spring of 2017, but with the injection of newfound energy for the band with the addition of American Idol alumni James Durbin in the vocalist slot, the band decided to scrap the original sessions and record a new version of the album with the new and improved lineup. The results are everything Quiet Riot fans could have hoped for.

Musically, Road Rage offers exactly what you would expect from Quiet Riot. Arena ready hard rock with strong hooks and infectious riffs, along with maturity in the songwriting that only a band with such a history and pedigree can offer.

Road Rage tracklisting:

“Can't Get Enough”

“Getaway”

“Roll This Joint”

“Freak Flag”

“Wasted”

“Still Wild”

“Make A Way”

“Renegades”

“The Road”

“Shame”

“Knock Em Down”

“Can't Get Enough” video:

“Wasted”:

“Freak Flag”:

Quiet Riot lineup:

Frankie Banali - drums

Alex Grossi - guitars

Chuck Wright - bass guitar

James Durbin - vocals