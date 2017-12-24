Former RATT Bassist ROBBIE CRANE On Band's Internal Conflicts - "There Was Always Reeally Heavy Underlying Tension In That Band"

After stints with Vince Neil’s band, Ratt and Lynch Mob, bassist Robbie Crane joined Black Star Riders in time for the release of their second album, The Killer Instinct. Mick Burgess at Metal Express Radio caught up with Crane during the final leg of their Heavy Fire tour in the UK to talk about how he joined the band, their new drummer Chad Szeliga, and his thoughts on the current Ratt situation.

Black Star Riders will be joining metal legends Judas Priest and Saxon for a spring North American tour, Firepower 2018. The tour will kick off on March 13th in Wilkes Barre, PA and will wrap on May 1st in San Antonio, TX.

Tour dates:

March

13 - Wilkes Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

15 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre

17 - Uniondale, NY - Nassau Coliseum

18 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

20 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

22 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

25 - Ottawa, ON - The Arena at TD Place

27 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

28 - Oshawa, ON - Tribute Communities Centre

30 - Orillia, ON - Casino Rama

31 - Detroit, MI - Detroit Masonic Temple

April

3 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

5 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

8 - Bloomington, IL - Grossinger Motors Arena

10 - Casper, WY - Casper Events Center

11 - Loveland, CO - Budweiser Events Center

15 - Kent, WA - ShoWare Center

17 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

19 - San Francisco - The Warfield

22 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater

24 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

26 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

28 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

29 - Sugarland, TX - Smart Financial Centre

May

1 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum