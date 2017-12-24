Former RATT Bassist ROBBIE CRANE On Band's Internal Conflicts - "There Was Always Reeally Heavy Underlying Tension In That Band"
After stints with Vince Neil’s band, Ratt and Lynch Mob, bassist Robbie Crane joined Black Star Riders in time for the release of their second album, The Killer Instinct. Mick Burgess at Metal Express Radio caught up with Crane during the final leg of their Heavy Fire tour in the UK to talk about how he joined the band, their new drummer Chad Szeliga, and his thoughts on the current Ratt situation.
Black Star Riders will be joining metal legends Judas Priest and Saxon for a spring North American tour, Firepower 2018. The tour will kick off on March 13th in Wilkes Barre, PA and will wrap on May 1st in San Antonio, TX.
Tour dates:
March
13 - Wilkes Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
15 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre
17 - Uniondale, NY - Nassau Coliseum
18 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
20 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
22 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
25 - Ottawa, ON - The Arena at TD Place
27 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens
28 - Oshawa, ON - Tribute Communities Centre
30 - Orillia, ON - Casino Rama
31 - Detroit, MI - Detroit Masonic Temple
April
3 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater
5 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center
8 - Bloomington, IL - Grossinger Motors Arena
10 - Casper, WY - Casper Events Center
11 - Loveland, CO - Budweiser Events Center
15 - Kent, WA - ShoWare Center
17 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum
19 - San Francisco - The Warfield
22 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater
24 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre
26 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
28 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory
29 - Sugarland, TX - Smart Financial Centre
May
1 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum