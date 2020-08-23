Former RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS Guitarist JACK SHERMAN Passes At Age 64

On August 22nd, the Red Hot Chili Peppers announced that their second guitarist, Jack Sherman, has passed away. He was 64 years old. The message from the band is below:

"We of the RHCP family would like to wish Jack Sherman smooth sailing into the worlds beyond, for he has passed. Jack played on our debut album as well as our first tour of the USA. He was a unique dude and we thank him for all times good, bad and in between. Peace on the boogie platform."

Sherman replaced original RHCP guitarist Hillel Slovak in 1983 and stayed with the band until 1984. He appears on the band's self-titled debut and co-wrote several tracks on the Freaky Styley album from 1985, but didn't play on it due to Hillel's return. Sherman later provided backing vocals on the The Abbey Road EP (1988) and the Mother's Milk album (1989).

The cause of Sherman's death has not been made public.