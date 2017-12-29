Former REVOCATION Drummer PHIL DUBOIS-COYNE Accepts $30K Settlement To End Lawsuit Over Oklahoma City Arrest

A well-known death metal drummer has accepted a $30,000 settlement to end his lawsuit over his 2014 arrest in Oklahoma City, reports NewsOK.com.

Phil Dubois-Coyne, now 32, suffered a broken arm when police arrested him at a concert after-party early August 8th, 2014, at the Downtown Airpark. Police reported he was drunk and chanting at first, "F--- the police," and then, "Kill the police."

"I felt this was beginning to incite actions against us and we were easily outnumbered by the crowd," one officer wrote in a crime report.

Dubois-Coyne, whose address was listed as Boston, was later charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and resisting a police officer. He filed a lawsuit against the city and three police officers in 2016, alleging false arrest and excessive force. A jury trial had been set to begin in January in Oklahoma City federal court.

The Oklahoma City Council agreed in November to settle the case for $30,000 without admitting liability. A federal judge approved the settlement December 15th.

Dubois-Coyne spent about 12 hours in jail in 2014 after his broken arm was treated at a hospital. He pleaded no contest in Oklahoma City Municipal Court last November to the public drunkenness charge and paid $178. The other municipal charges against him were dismissed in 2015.

Dubois-Coyne has been called one of the finest modern metal drummers and played nine years with the band Revocation before a 2015 split.

