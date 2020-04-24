Former ROUGH CUTT Frontman PAUL SHORTINO Talks New Solo Album On The Right To Rock Podcast; Audio Streaming

TheRighttoRock.com has issued their latest podcast, The Corona Files (episode #10), featuring ex-Rough Cutt / King Kobra vocalist Paul Shortino. He discusses his upcoming release, Make A Wish, and the different players on the record, as well as some of the deeper meanings behind some of the songs. Shortino also discusses King Kobra as well as his plans to take new material to the stage.

Check out the interview here.

Watch the offcial video for "Rising Sun" from Make A Wish below. Detailed information on the album will be available soon.