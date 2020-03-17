Former SACRED REICH Guitarist JASON RAINEY Dies Of Heart Attack, R.I.P.

"It is with deep sadness and broken hearts that we must announce that our friend, guitarist and founding member of Sacred Reich, Jason Rainey has passed away," reads a statement from the Arizona-based group.

"Jason started the band after only playing guitar for six months. With sheer determination and will, he lead us through the early years of the band. He worked tirelessly. Sacred Reich was his life."

"In recent years he faced some serious medical issues. He ultimately succembed to a heart attack on Monday, March 16. He was 53 years old."

"Jason, we wish you peace and love."

Jason Wesley Rainey

February 14, 1967 - March 16, 2020

BraveWords sends our condolences to Rainey's family, friends, bandmates, and fans.