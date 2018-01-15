Former SAMSON / IRON MAIDEN Drummer THUNDERSTICK Announces New Vocalist VIIXEN

With several 2018 UK festival appearances announced already and more dates planned, Thunderstick creator and NWOBHM drumming icon, Barry Graham Purkis (ex-Iron Maiden/Samson), has revealed his new-look live touring band. Viixen is the rock ‘n’ roll wildchild vocalist who will be fronting up the new version of Thunderstick and sparring with the crazed, masked drummer.

The band will be playing material from the highly-acclaimed Something Wicked This Way Comes album, as well as from the earlier Echoes From The Analogue Asylum album. There will be something special, too. By way of a tribute to the band that the drummer was such a big part, the set will also include some classics from the Samson era.

Thunderstick (aka Barry Graham Purkis) comments: “To describe the live lineup of Thunderstick as 'explosive' would be an understatement to say the least. We are calling the live gigs The Tectonic Plates Dates. After the phenomenal reaction last year's album has had from both our fans and reviewers alike this year will see an all-new lineup of Thunderstick taking to the stage. It has been spectacular letting Viixen take on the mighty vocal melodies of Bruce Dickinson playing the Samson material. Headline gigs are being put together for this year, both in the UK and Europe, as well as festival appearances at A New Day Festival, Hard Rock Hell and Mearfest. We will keep everyone posted as the dates are added.”

Viixen herself adds: “This band is so right for me! Energy, power, theatrics and outrage are all extremities of my personality. This band allows total expression of those personalities... I am rock roller coaster... I am a women of paradox - with outfits to match!”

Also new to the band is guitarist, Baz Rose. Playing in popular gigging bands since the early nineties in bands such as Final Sunset, Black Rain and Black Roze, Baz adds: “When I was younger I remember recording Samson on the Friday rock show. ‘Riding With The Angels’ has always been on my playlist ever since then - and now I'm playing with Thunderstick. Crazy how things work out!”

The full Thunderstick lineup is:

Vocals – Viixen

Guitar - Dave 'Kandy' Kilford

Guitar - Baz Roze

Bass - Rex Thunderbolt

Drums - Thunderstick