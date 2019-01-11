Former SCORPIONS Drummer HERMAN RAREBELL Talks Drum Legends Show With GINGER BAKER, PETE YORK - "In The End, A Fabulous Finale"

Original Scorpions drummer Herman Rarebell, who played with the band from 1977 to 1995, recently spoke with Digital Journal about his upcoming Drum Legends show with Ginger Baker and Pete York on April 12th at Brighton Dome in England; an excerpt follows:

"The show will start with a great drum 'battle' where the three of us play with and 'against' each other," explained Rarebell. "After that, I will continue and play some of the Scorpions' songs that I wrote or co-wrote, such as 'Rock You Like A Hurricane' and 'Another Piece Of Meat' and 'Blackout,' just to name a few."

Rarebell continued, "Ginger Baker and Pete York will also come out and play some of the classic rock hits from their past such as 'Sunshine Of Your Love' and 'White Room', and Pete will, of course, play 'Keep On Running' and 'Gimme Some Loving.' The show will also feature a drum solo from each drummer and in the end, a fabulous finale with all the musicians involved."

On his plans for 2019, he said, "To take Drum Legends to other places and to make it successful everywhere - to introduce Drum Legends live to as many people as possible."



