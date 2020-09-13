Former SCORPIONS Drummer HERMAN RAREBELL Talks New Project THE SEEING TREE; First Single / Video "I Can See The Signs" Available

Scorpions' official fan-club Crazyscorps (Facebook) recently conducted an interview with former Scorpions drummer Herman Rarebell. In th eclip below Herman talks about his new project, The Seeing Tree, memories of the late UFO bassist Pete Way, his 'Scorpions symphonic' project, as well as other subjects.

The Seeing Tree is an alternative rock band led by the legendary Scorpions drummer Herman Rarebell who wrote many of their most popular hits, including "Rock You Like A Hurricane", "Blackout", "Arizona" and "Another Piece Of Meat".

The Seeing Tree was formed as the world hit lockdown and have been creating there debut album across borders and despite the global pandemic. Herman believes in the John Lennon adage write a song one day, record it the next, release it the day after. His vision and determination has knocked his co-writers and fellow performers in the band into shape. The Seeing Tree are Brighton-based singer and performance artist Eugenie Arrowsmith (who had a solo deal with Virgin and worked with Steve Hillage and Glen Nightingale) and producer Pepper (who has worked with Creation 23, Geffen, BBE, Warner, EMI), both of whom had a mass of songs that Herman has helped them finish and get out there.

First single / video "I Can See The Signs" was released in August 2020. Check it out below.

Check out The Seeing Tree via Facebook here.