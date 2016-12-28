Former SCORPIONS Drummer JAMES KOTTAK Has Over $50,000 Worth Of Gear Stolen

Former Scorpions drummer James Kottak has revealed in a number of Facebook postings that he had over $50,000 worth of gear stolen from his storage unit. According to Kottak, a number of leather/stage clothing, over 13 guitars, and all his Gold and Platinum album awards were stolen. If anyone has any information on please Kottak privately on his Facebook page.

In addition to the Scorpions, Kottak also used to drum for Kingdome Come, McAuley Schenker Group, Warrant, and Wild Horses.

Kottak was dismissed from the Scorpions to battle his alcoholism and was replaced with Motörhead’s Mikkey Dee. Kottak made a posting this posting in November:

“Hello to all my family, friends, and freaks,

“I want to send a HUGE thank-you from the bottom of my heart for the thousands of messages of hope and positivity during my time of healing! I am humbled and honoured by your love and gracious offerings. I am healthy & happy living in the now…grateful for yesterday, excited for the future.

“As one chapter of my life closes…a thousand new doors of adventure have opened. I have been given the ultimate gift of life with my personal REboot. To quote one of my fav songs ‘Tomorrow is a Brand New Day’. With the support of Athena and my three wonderful kids, today IS the first day of the rest of my life!

I look forward to reconnecting and seeing you all SOON! Rock & Roll Forever!”

