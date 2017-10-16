Former SCORPIONS Drummer JAMES KOTTAK Plans KINGDOM COME "Regroup" Next Year

Prior to playing with German metal icons Scorpions from 1996 to 2016, drummer James Kottak sat behind the kit for another German band, Kingdom Come, from 1987 to 1989. During a recent interview with Jade from Shut Up & Rock On, Kottak was asked about his time in Kingdom Come and the two albums he recorded with that band, 1988's Kingdom Come and 1989's In Your Face, he replied:

"I'm so proud of those first two albums. I co-wrote on both of them on a few songs. They're just great albums. The songs are great. Lenny (Wolf - vocalist / guitarist) is incredible. We just killed it. On that note, I'm actually talking to Lenny in hopes we can, next year, do a Kingdom Come — I don't want to call it a reunion, but a Kingdom Come regroup because it will be the 30th anniversary of our debut album. I know we've never done this. The original five (members) are available and we were actually going to do this around 2012-13, but as you know, Scorpions said farewell and changed their mind and we continued on. So I had to put that on the backburner. Now, we're talking and we'll see what happens. I love that. I love the music and the people. Lenny's great, the whole band is great. We'll see what happens."

When pressed for further details, Kottak offered the following: "We would definitely do some shows, maybe do as many festivals and in between the festivals, do some House Of Blues (shows). We've never toured in this capacity. There's been a lot of demand for it. Especially when you have the original five, that's what special about it. You have interchangeable people all the time in all these bands, so we'll see what happens. We're just in the planning stages. Hopefully it happens and maybe it won't. You never know."



The complete audio interview with James Kottak can be heard via the YouTube clip below.