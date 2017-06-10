Former SEBASTIAN BACH, PANTERA, OZZY OSBOURNE And ALICE IN CHAINS Security Guard "BIG VAL" BICHEKAS Passes

Former Sebastian Bach and Pantera bodyguard "Big Val" Bichekas, who was also the head of security for Alice In Chains and Ozzy Osbourne at one time, has passed away. Following are a few tributes to Bichekas:

Vinnie Paul Abbott (Pantera): "We had some amazing times together!! Very sad to hear of the passing of Big Val."

Sebastian Bach: "My heart goes out to the family and friends of 'Big Val' Bichekas. We gave you your start on the road of rock and roll and now that road has come to an end, my friend. Thanks for watching out for me all over the world and say hey to Dime, Big Jim and Lumpy for me, dude."