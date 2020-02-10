Former SKID ROW Vocalist JOHNNY SOLINGER Postpones Solo Shows Due To Injuries From Car Accident

Johnny Solinger - who sang lead vocals for Skid Row from 1999 to 2015, appearing on the Thickskin and Revolutions Per Minute albums, as well as the United World Rebellion and Rise Of The Damnation Army EPs - has been forced to reschedule his upcoming solo shows due to injuries sustained in a car crash late last year.

Solinger, who can also be seen in Raiding The Rock Vault, has issued the following message:

"My friends - back in December I was T-boned on passenger side in an automobile accident (thank God Paula Marcenaro Solinger was not in vehicle...very scary). In January I began Physical Therapy and an MRI was ordered. X-rays have shown herniated 'bulging' discs in back and neck and this past Friday Doc has ordered to reschedule shows for 6-8 weeks as treatment continues. I have a great team of Medical pros working with me 3 times a week and I am assured at the end of treatment I’ll be good as gold. Of course I am pissed and disappointed that I cannot perform the Buckcherry at Warehouse Live show Feb 21 and my Johnny Solinger w Queensryche & Dokken tributes at Warehouse Live solo show Feb 28th will have to be rescheduled, but extremely blessed that it was not worse and that my wife was not in the vehicle. So, be careful driving out there, and defo buckle up for safety! Keep your insurance up to par and #lawyerup #besafe."

Check out the Skid Row video for "One Light", featuring Johnny Solinger on vocals: