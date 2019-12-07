Former SKYHARBOR Drummer ANUP SASTRY Posts Playthrough Video Of "Evermore" From DEVIN TOWNSEND's Empath Album

Former Skyharbor drummer Anup Sastry has checked in with the following update:

Last year (2018), I had the unexpected privilege of being one of the recording drummers for Devin Townsend's latest record, titled Empath. I really can't put into words how amazing the experience was to work with someone such as Devin, as well as all of the other amazing people/musicians on the record. It was very surreal to say the least, and I can't thank Devin enough for letting me contribute to the album.

This song is incredibly fun to play because it's one of the more composition-oriented songs I've had to write/record drums for. There's so much storytelling involved with this song in particular, and it's constantly changing vibes left and right. I've never really had to write/record drums for something like this before.

I've started leaving my far room mic's more open in my mixes lately, and I'm digging the vibe much more. I found that I focused too much on isolation and separation, and it started to take away some of the 'live' feel in the drums. I'm still messing around with this, but right now it feels good to leave the gate off of my rooms. I plan on uploading videos for a few of the other songs that I performed on, which I'll put out slowly over the next couple of months."

Townsend recently released an official video for "Why?", taken from him Empath album, which was released back in March 2019. Check it out below.

Tracklisting:

"Castaway"

"Genesis"

"Spirits Will Collide"

"Evermore"

"Sprite"

"Hear Me"

"Why?"

"Borderlands"

"Requiem"

"Singularity Part 1 - Adrift"

"Singularity Part 2 - I Am I"

"Singularity Part 3 - There Be Monsters"

"Singularity Part 4 - Curious Gods"

"Singularity Part 5 - Silicon Scientists"

"Singularity Part 6 - Here Comes The Sun"

