Former SKYHARBOR Drummer ANUP SASTRY Posts Playthrough Video Of "The Waiting Kind" From DEVIN TOWNSEND's Empath Album

Former Skyharbor drummer Anup Sastry has checked in with the following update:

"Last year (2018), I had the unexpected privilege of being one of the recording drummers for Devin Townsend's latest record, titled Empath. I really can't put into words how amazing the experience was to work with someone such as Devin, as well as all of the other amazing people/musicians on the record. It was very surreal to say the least, and I can't thank Devin enough for letting me contribute to the album.

This song ('The Wating Kind') is available on the Deluxe Edition, and its one of my favorite songs on the record. It's all pretty straight forward grooves that are very easy to sink into. Because of how much dynamic range there is in the song, I tried mixing my drums a bit differently for this video. I left my far room mic's a bit more wide open instead of hyper focused on when the snare hits. Normally, I have a gate on my room mic's that expand/open whenever my snare hits (side-chain). However, for this mix, I decided to leave the gate/expander completely off for a different vibe. I might try this out more on my mixes for videos going forward.

I plan on uploading videos for a few of the other songs that I performed on, which I'll put out slowly over the next couple of months."

Devin Townsend has released an official video for "Why?", taken from him Empath album, which was released back in March 2019. Check it out below.

Tracklisting:

"Castaway"

"Genesis"

"Spirits Will Collide"

"Evermore"

"Sprite"

"Hear Me"

"Why"

"Borderlands"

"Requiem"

"Singularity Part 1 - Adrift"

"Singularity Part 2 - I Am I"

"Singularity Part 3 - There Be Monsters"

"Singularity Part 4 - Curious Gods"

"Singularity Part 5 - Silicon Scientists"

"Singularity Part 6 - Here Comes The Sun"

"Why?"

"Spirits Will Collide" video:

“Evermore” video:

"Genesis" video: