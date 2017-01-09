Former SLASH'S SNAKEPIT Singer ERIC DOVER On GUNS N' ROSES Reunion - "They're A Band That Changed The World"

In 1994 Slash parted ways with Guns N' Roses and started his first solo band, Slash's Snakepit. The group included GN'R bandmates Matt Sorum on drums and Gilby Clarke on rhythm guitar, as well as bassist Mike Inez (Ozzy Osbourne, Alice In Chains) and Jellyfish singer Eric Dover. Together they released the album, It's Five O'Clock Somewhere, in 1995 on Geffen Records.

Now Eric Dover is working on new solo material, and in the following video interview, explains to rock journalist Lucas H. Gordon what it's all about, in addition to commenting on the Guns N' Roses reunion.