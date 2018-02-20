Former SLIK TOXIK Guitarist KEVIN GALE Comments On Joining SVEN GALI - "My Summer Is About To Get Super Busy"

Formed in 1987 in Hamilton and Niagara Falls, Ontario, Sven Gali brought the '80s and '90s hard rock / metal wave home to Canada. They delivered their high-energy live show from St. Johns to Victoria, and across the US and Europe for the next nine years. They are returning to the stage with dates planned for July and August 2018, for the 25th anniversary of their debut record reaching Gold sales in Canada.

The 2018 lineup includes all three remaining original members: Dave Wanless (vocals), Andy Frank (guitar), Shawn Minden (bass) and new members Kevin Gale (guitar; Slik Toxik, Punishment) and Dan Fila (drums; Varga).

Gale has checked in with the following update:

"Now that the cat's out of the bag I am completely honoured to be playing in Sven Gali. I was lucky enough to be playing in equally successful Slik Toxik from the same era. Not too many can say that! Now to address Punishment... nothing has changed in that department. In fact, you will probably see me pulling double duty on some nights as well. Punishment are as strong as ever and we are working on writing a killer record for ya. My summer is about to get super busy! See ya all out there!"

Sven Gali built a name fast with their live shows; drawing growing crowds on the Canadian and US circuit while building their songwriting chops and a wild reputation. David Bendeth (Paramore, Breaking Benjamin) signed the band to BMG Music Canada in 1991 and produced the self-titled debut, released in 1992.

The album included singles and videos for "Under The Influence", "Tie Dyed Skies", "In My Garden", and the ballad, "Love Don't Live Here Anymore" (#6 CanCon song of 1993). It included a cover of Teenage Head’s "Disgusteen" featuring guest vocals by Frankie Venom. The video for "Under The Influence" won the MuchMusic Best Metal Video award in 1993. The band was nominated for Hard Rock Album of the Year and Most Promising Band at the Junos. Sven Gali went gold in Canada.

Sven Gali toured extensively throughout Canada and the USA, Germany, Belgium, Ireland and the UK, headlining and on the bill with acts including: April Wine, Foreigner, Candlebox, Pearl Jam and Def Leppard.

Their follow up album, Inwire (1995), recorded at London Bridge Studios in Seattle, was produced by Kelly Grey (Candlebox, Brother Kane, Dokken) and featured guest musicians Christopher Thorn of Blind Melon, and Candlebox's Kevin Martin and Scott Mercado.

The band toured for the next year before disbanding in 1996.

Look for Sven Gali in 2018. Booking inquiries can be directed to blackmoonent@rogers.com

Photo by John Gelder