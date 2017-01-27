Former SLIPKNOT Drummer JOEY JORDISON Looks Back On Working With SATYRICON - "That Band Taught Me So Much"

Cryptic Rock recently spoke with former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison to discuss his new band, Vimic, and his lengthy career in music. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

Cryptic Rock: Behind the kit, you have drummed for a lot of different bands in a lot of different styles of metal. You stated you enjoy a challenge, you even drummed with Satyricon for a short period.

Joey Jordison: "I did, it was a short run. I will tell you what, that band taught me so much. They are some of the best people and some of the most inspiring people I ever met. It was a crazy tour, it was short, there was a road block of course that was known. Other than that, those guys are absolutely one of the most unbreakable bands ever."

Cryptic Rock: They are really a great band. That is interesting to hear how much the experience taught you. Beyond your work in Slipknot and as a drummer, many also have fond memories of your work with Wednesday 13 in Murderdolls. The project came around and took a lot of people by surprise. It did great over the course of two records and was a lot of fun. Do you have fond memories of that time as well?

Joey Jordison: "I cannot say anything bad about that band and what we accomplished with the Murderdolls. Those tours we did are really awe-inspiring when you look in hindsight of what we accomplished in a short amount of time and the two records we did. I could not be more proud and happy of what we accomplished in that time. Everyone that was in that band, the couple of different personels we employed, The Murderdolls were killer. Like I said before, I don’t know if I would do another record, but I won’t rule it out."

Vimic are set to play their first UK shows this March. The release of their debut album, Open Your Omen will follow soon after.

Joey comments: "Hello to all our fans in the UK! It's about time, isn't it? It's been a long road getting here, but it's finally arrived and we're on our way soon. We are thrilled and excited to bring Vimic's music to you live, in the flesh and blood, and describe sonically what your support over the years means to all of us. This is going to be one hell of a run and a killer kick-off to the future! Thank you all!!!! We hope you'll come out and join us, as you are just as much a part of the band as we are. We look forward to seeing you very soon. Let's go!"

Vimic’s debut album, Open Your Omen (arriving spring 2017) signals the biggest triumph of Jordison’s storied career, as it came to life in the face of his most trying time. Jordison was diagnosed with the often permanently debilitating neurological condition, Acute Transverse Myelitis. He spent three months in hospital during 2012 and underwent a course of intensive physical rehabilitation and training. Not only did he achieve a full recovery, but he reached a new level of proficiency behind the drums.

“The riffs, lyrics and drums of Open Your Omen will tell you a lot,” Jordison admits. “I did this record when I was coming out of the Acute Transverse Myelitis condition. It’s literally what saved me and helped me get back to where I’m healthier than ever. These guys and this album pushed me to not only re-learn how to walk, but how to play the drums again. Open Your Omen is the rebirth of the rest of my life.”

UK dates:

March

28 – London – Electric Ballroom

29 – Birmingham – Institute 2

30 – Manchester – Academy 2

Vimic also features singer Kalen Chase Musmecci, as well as Joey's former Scar The Martyr bandmates Jed Simon (guitar), Kyle Konkiel (bass) and Matthew Tarach (keyboards).