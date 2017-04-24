Former SODOM Guitarist ANDY BRINGS Talks DOUBLE CRUSH SYNDROME - "Once In A While Some Asshole Trapped Inside A Stupid Person's Body Makes A Homophobic Comment About My Make-Up Or The Clothes I Wear"

Double Crush Syndrome frontman Andy Brings - formerly the guitarist for Sodom - recently spoke with Heavy Script about the band's official debut, Die For Rock N' Roll, and the current buzz surrounding DCS. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

Q: You are on a very busy European Tour. How’s it going?

Andy: "The tour’s been great so far. We toured through Germany and England with Steve N' Seagulls which was awesome. Going to England was like coming home for us. The people there totally loved what we did. Now we are playing our own shows, almost two hours every night, which is the best. We love the longer shows a lot."

Q: Signing with Nuclear Blast is massive! How did it happen?

Andy: "They approached me which was very cool. I’ve known some of the people I now work with since like forever, and the negotiations were over pretty fast. Both parties wanted this, so we agreed on the terms within less than an hour or so."

Q: How is the DCS fan base? Young or old people? Metallers, rockers, punks…?

Andy: "All of the above and more. The young, the young at heart, all colours, all shapes. We love everybody!"

Q: Do you receive any heat from your metal fans?

Andy: "Not much. They know I’m the real deal. Every once in a while some asshole who is trapped inside a stupid person’s body and whose life is stuck in 1992 makes a homophobic comment about my makeup or the clothes I wear, but I laugh at that. When they meet me or even better see me on stage that usually stops, because I rock harder than 20 guys half my age, so fuck it. It’s all love."

Double Crush Syndrome released their first official full length album, Die For Rock N' Roll, on March 17th. Check out the new video for “I Wanna Be Your Monkey” below.

Die For Rock N' Roll is available

Tracklisting:

"Gimme Everything"

"Die For Rock N' Roll"

"Unfriend Me Now"

"She's A Pistol"

"On Top Of Mount Whateverest"

"Yeah! Pain!"

"I Wanna Be Your Monkey"

"Slow Suicide"

"Can't You Be Like Everyone Else"

"Blood On My Shirt"

"Revolution"

Bonus Tracks:

"And They Say We Are the Freaks"

"Fuck You Is My Answer"

"Right Now"

