Former SOTHIS Members Form New Band WITCH CASKET; “That Damn Devil” Lyric Video Posted

Former members of disbanded symphonic black metal band, Sothis, have regrouped to form progressive blackened death metal project, Witch Casket.

The formation of Witch Casket began in 2013 when ex-Sothis guitarist Colin "Nylock" Cameron and guitarist Neal Tiemann started working on writing songs together in Nylock's Los Angeles studio. Once a majority of the songs had been written, ex-Sothis vocalist Adam "Drogoth" McCarthy was brought on to handle writing lyrics and recording vocals.

Originally formed simply as a studio project, all musical instrumentation was composed and executed by both Nylock and Tiemann. The album in its entirety was also produced, engineered, and mixed by Nylock himself in both his personal Hollywood studio and Los Angeles based Unfriendly Studios, where he is the lead engineer and co founder along with Metal Sanaz.

The album was completed with this lineup, however towards the end of the recording process, Tiemann departed the project to focus on writing for and touring with established SoCal metal band DevilDriver. As completion of the band's debut album, Hatred Index, approached, live rehearsals were started with the addition of ex-Sothis guitarist Robert "Scathe" Enriquez, drummer Kaspars Lucey-Grinbergs, and bassist Rick DC.

With the debut album recorded and the formation of the live band complete, Witch Casket are poised to explode on the metal scene with a crushing brutality, a high-energy live show, and are ready to deliver to the masses their unique brand of progressive blackened death metal.

Witch Casket have released a lyric video for their debut track, “That Damn Devil”. While they are putting the final touches on their debut full-length album, Hatred Inde”, the band also have plans to shoot music videos for several of the upcoming song releases.

(Photo - Witch Casket Facebook)