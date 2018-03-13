Former STRAPPING YOUNG LAD Guitarist JED SIMON Reunites With Bassist BYRON STROUD, Teams Up With DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT Members In New Band

Strapping Young Lad founder Devin Townsend has decided to "take a break" from the Devin Townsend Project. Drummer Ryan van Poederooyen recently posted the following message to the fans:

"Hey guys, so, as you read this morning, Devin Townsend announced that he's going to take a break from the DTP for a while. He has 4 other projects he wants to do and that's where his heart currently is. I commend him on that and wish him the very best! As for me, it's on to new beginnings. I've enjoyed playing with Devin for over 15 years in the DTB and DTP, but like Devin, starting a new musical chapter in my life is an exciting opportunity for me. Brian 'Beav' Waddell, Dave Young Music and Mike St-Jean Music are great musicians and available now as well. It was a pleasure playing with them, and I'm sure I'll jam with them often outside of the DTP! They're great people and friends."

Since that message, released in February, Ryan has launched his own band featuring DTP bassist Brian "Beav" Waddel on guitars and ex-Strapping Young Lad bassist Byron Stroud. He has checked in with another update, announcing the as-yet-unnamed band's second guitarist:

"It is none other than Mr. Jed Simon of Strapping Young Lad, Zimmers Hole, Scar The Martyr and Vimic acclaim. Tons of people were hoping for Jed 'Fucking' Simon and now it's a reality. Jed joining the band was an obvious choice after Brian Waddell, Byron Stroud and I decided we were going to do a heavier sounding band. Jed was our first, and really, our only choice. We didn't think of anyone past Jed because it made so much sense to have him involved for many reasons. He writes memorable, bad ass riffs, Byron and Jed have played together forever, we're all great friends, and his personality along with his 'team comes first' attitude fits in exactly with what we're doing. Beav, Byron and I are stoked to have Jed on board. Prepare your best taco for Jed when we come to a city near you!

Lots of people were calling for Jed a lot these past few days after Byron was announced. We all had big grins on our faces knowing he was a part of this.

Next, we get to announce our singer on Wednesday. The guesses for this will be very interesting to see... all I can say is that he really blew us away with his voice on our demos. This guy is the real deal and the perfect fit for the music we're playing! Who could it be ? Find out on Wednesday!

Lastly, we will be announcing the name of the band, shortly after our singer is announced and then much more info to come. Please spread the news, share it and let people know about the metal that's about to ensue! We're stoked and we're looking forward to giving you EVERY reason to be stoked with us!"

