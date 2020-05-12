Former STRATOVARIUS Guitarist TIMO TOLKKI Reveals More Details Of Forthcoming INFINITE VISIONS Debut Album; Release Slated For 2021

Infinite Visions, the new band formed by ex-Stratovarius guitarist Timo Tolkki, has unveiled their logo. Created by Georgi Georgiev of Moonring Art Design, it features Timo's "trademark" fleur-de-lis symbol, as well as some other familiar elements -- but with a twist.

The debut album by Infinite Visions will be titled Union Magnetica and feature 10 songs, including "Sonata Black", "Voice Of Tomorrow", "Dangerous", "Infinite Visions", "Miranda", and "The Master Of Hell, A Slave In Heaven". There will also be additional bonus tracks for different territories.

The lineup consists of Timo on guitars, Jorge Segersbol (Ancestral Dawn) on vocals, and Jimmy Pitts (Eternity's End) on keyboards, with a bassist and drummer to be added soon. The band is in the midst of recording a 5-song demo to be presented to labels worldwide.

In concert, Infinite Visions will perform songs from throughout Timo's career, including material from their upcoming debut album, as well as Stratovarius classics, and tracks from Revolution Renaissance, and Symfonia.The band plans to begin recording their debut album at the end of this year, with plans to tour for the album when it is released sometime next year.

For more information visit the band's official Facebook page here.