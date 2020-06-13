Former STREAM OF PASSION Vocalist MARCELA BOVIO Confirmed For New AYREON Album

Ayreon mastermind Arjen Lucassen has confirmed that former Stream Of Passion vocalist Marcela Bovio will appear on the forthcoming Ayreon record, Transitus. Check out the clips below.

Lucassen recently confirmed the story for the new Ayreon album, Transitus, will be narrated by Doctor Who legend Tom Baker. The album will feature vocalists Tommy Karevik (Kamelot), Cammie Gilbert (Oceans Of Slumber), Amanda Somerville (Trillium, HDK), Michael Mills (Toehider), Paul Manzi (Arena), Dianne van Giersbergen (Ex Libris), Johanne James (Kyrbgrinder), Simone Simons (Epica) and (Dee Snider) and Marcela Bovio (ex-Stream Of Passion). Guitar legends Joe Satriani and Marty Friedman also makes an appearance on the record.

Photo by Emilie Garcin