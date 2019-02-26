Former STRYPER Bassist TIM GAINES - "In Writing My Autobiography, I Am Currently Writing About My Experience With Chronic Lyme Disease"

February 26, 2019, 6 minutes ago

Original Stryper bassist Tim Gaines, who parted ways with the band in 2017, is working on his autobiography.

"In writing my autobiography, I am currently writing about my experience with Chronic Lyme Disease," says Gaines. "I was infected by a tick in 2008. 10 days into the infection, I was sent to the ER, being told by an urgent care doctor that I was having a heart attack.

"In the months that followed, one of the first indications that something was desperately wrong with my system was I started having fatigue and night sweats. As the fatigue came and went, I experienced unusual body sweats while playing on stage. I would become embarrassingly "soaked" in sweat after only a few songs. This photo captures what I went through in 2009. Only a few numbers into the set I was drenched. Crazy stuff, and it only gets worse."



