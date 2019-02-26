Former STRYPER Bassist TIM GAINES - "In Writing My Autobiography, I Am Currently Writing About My Experience With Chronic Lyme Disease"

Original Stryper bassist Tim Gaines, who parted ways with the band in 2017, is working on his autobiography.

"In writing my autobiography, I am currently writing about my experience with Chronic Lyme Disease," says Gaines. "I was infected by a tick in 2008. 10 days into the infection, I was sent to the ER, being told by an urgent care doctor that I was having a heart attack.

"In the months that followed, one of the first indications that something was desperately wrong with my system was I started having fatigue and night sweats. As the fatigue came and went, I experienced unusual body sweats while playing on stage. I would become embarrassingly "soaked" in sweat after only a few songs. This photo captures what I went through in 2009. Only a few numbers into the set I was drenched. Crazy stuff, and it only gets worse."