Former THE HAUNTED Vocalist Peter Dolving's IAMFIRE Release Debut Album; Full Stream Available

IAmFire, featuring former The Haunted vocalist Peter Dolving, have released their debut album, From Ashes.

From Ashes (streaming below) was recorded in 2014 with Jacob Bredahl at Ark Studio in Copenhagen, Denmark. The album was mixed by Jacob Bredahl at Dead Rat studio in 2015.

Tracklisting:

“Magpies And Crows”

“Did You Find Your Name”

“Burn Your Halo”

“Eyes Wide Open”

“For What It’s Worth”

“Beamer”

“My Mistake”

“Inside”

“Compliments” (Digital bonus track)

Get the album via the Bandcamp widget below:

From Ashes by IAmFire

(Photo - Michael Caddy Søndergaard, 2017)