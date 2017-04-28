Former THOR Guitarist JEFF DECKER Passes Away

Former Thor guitarist, Jeff Decker, passed away yesterday (April 27th, 2017) in Omaha, Nebraska, reports The Metal Voice. Possible cause of death is a heart attack, with more information to come.

Jeff played with Canada's Jon Mikl Thor (aka Thor) on the Devastation Tour in 2006, and appeared in the Thor documentary, I Am Thor, in 2015. Jeff also played Gene Simmons in a KISS tribute band called Kissology.

