Former TNT Vocalist TONY HARNELL Celebrates Two Years Of Sobriety

February 2, 2020, an hour ago

Former TNT singer Tony Harnell, who briefly fronted Skid Row in 2015, is celebrating two years of sobriety. He has posted the following message via Twitter:

TNT guitarist Ronni Le Tekrø is featured in Episode 6 of the 80's Glam Metalcast (listen below).

Ronni talks about TNT’s latest album (XIII), his relationship with former TNT singer Tony Harnell (Ronni says they want to do a Page/Plant type of thing away from the restrictions of TNT), and the future of rock and metal.

Asked if he and Tony Harnell are on good terms, Ronni responds: "Definitely. We talk regularly and we're even discussing making a kind of Page/Plant album, a Harnell/Le Tekrø album, which could maybe lead into something in the future. But I think me and Tony Harnell - I'm speaking not on behalf of him, but on behalf of myself - we need a different playground to do more extensive hard rock with other ideas, whereas TNT is more limited to a sound, you see what I mean? So, we're definitely buddies, that will last forever. We don't hate each other, and we never did."



