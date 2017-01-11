Former TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA Violinist ANNA PHOEBE Launches Acoustic Violin / Guitar Duo PAPILLON

Former Trans-Siberian Orchestra violinist Anna Phoebe has checked in with the following announcement:

"I'm very excited that my new project, Papillon, is under way! My long-term collaborator Nicolas Rizzi and I have now written an album's worth of material which we will put out as a series of releases throughout 2017. In the meantime, we have added lots of UK dates to our website, so we'll hopefully see you soon. If you don't see your city or nearest town and know the perfect venue for us, let us know and we can try and get one booked in - you never know, we might end up in your living room!"

Papillon is an acoustic violin guitar duo influenced by Eastern melodies set within cinematic soundscapes. Anna Phoebe has performed throughout the world with various artists (Jethro Tull, Roxy Music, Trans Siberian Orchestra) and is now carving a career with her own projects. Papillon have been performing their new material in a series of ongoing live concerts, and working on their debut album expected in 2017.

Previous performances include main support for Bob Dylan at the Rock Legends Festival in Poland, the Songlines Encounters Festival at Kings Place in London, and performances in UK cathedrals including Winchester Cathedral and Liverpool Anglican.

Papillon compose, produce and record their own material and write for film.

Live dates are as follows:

February

4 - The Art House - Southampton, UK

17 - Canterbury Christ Church University - Kent, UK

March

12 - The Lighthouse - Deal, Kent, UK

14 - Mrs Yarrington's - Battle, East Sussex, UK

16 - The Bedford - Balham, London, UK

April

13 - Woodburner Live - London, UK

19 - The Forge at The Anvil - Basingstoke, UK

May

5 - The Cellar - Cardigan, UK

6 - Acapela Studio - Cardiff, UK

7 - The Tithe Barn - Cheltenham, UK