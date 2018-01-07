Former TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA Violinist ANNA PHOEBE Releases Instrumental Cover Of DAVID BOWIE's "Blackstar"

Anna Phoebe, who was with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra from 2004 - 2010, checked in with the following update on January 5th:

"Hello! Today I released my cover of David Bowie's 'Blackstar'. It was arranged and recorded solely on violin and viola, both acoustic and electric (using my Electro Harmonix HOG pedal). This will be the first of two Bowie covers; 'Ashes to Ashes' will be released in early spring, featuring Tony Visconti on bass and Nitin Sawhney on piano.

If you like it, please share with friends! I appreciate your support in spreading the word! Wishing you and your families a happy & healthy 2018."

Anna's cover of "Blackstar" is available via iTunes here and via Amazon using the widget at the bottom of the page.