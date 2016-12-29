Former TYGERS OF PAN TANG Singer JESS COX On Playing With METALLICA At Their First Ever UK Show - “All I Remember Is Lars Asking Me To Sign His Drumsticks”; Audio

Former NEAT Records owner and Tygers Of Pan Tang singer, Jess Cox, guests on Episode #285 of One On One With Mitch Lafon.

In this episode, the former Tygers Of Pan Tang singer talks about the band's early days and staying involved with the group through various album reissues, the current lineup, guitarist John Sykes and prepping for his Ozzy Osbourne auditions, Blitzkrieg, Neat Records, Metal Nation Records, Wacken, Diamond Head, Metallica and much more.

On Metallica, Cox states: “We played with Metallica. It was their first ever show in the UK. I didn't know who they were. I remember my agent saying, 'You're going to play with Metallica.' I'm like, 'Who's that?' 'It's an American band. They're going to be big. Believe me they're going to be big.' All I remember is Lars asking me to sign his drumsticks. At the time, I didn't know who the hell they were.”

Listen below:

The new self-titled album from Tygers Of Pan Tang is finally coming to North America on February 24th. Following an already successful European launch, band founder/guitarist Robb Weir notes, “It’s been 34 years since a USA Tygers release and we are super excited to give you this one... it's a monster!"

Who would have predicted that 2016 would turn out to be the most productively successful year since their early days for a band whose history stretches back to the birth of the New Wave of British Heavy Metal? Much has been written about the role the Tygers played in the establishment of the movement and about the comings and goings within the band, but it is safe to say that the current line up brings a creative stability and a shared camaraderie that will keep them together, playing live and making records for some time to come.

The year began the signing of a new record deal with Scandinavia’s premier rock & metal label Mighty Music giving the band the opportunity to record the material they had written and honed in a burst of activity in late 2015. Whilst the band were happy to produce themselves at The Blast Studio in Newcastle they knew that the mix needed a fresh pair of ears.

Mighty Music CEO Michael H. Andersen recommended Soren Andersen/Medley Studio for the mix of the album. Having heard and been impressed by material recorded and mixed by Soren Andersen (Glenn Hughes, Mike Tramp) the Tygers sought out his services. Soren was only too happy to work with a band whose credentials were so firmly established. For the mastering, Harry Hess of Harem Scarem fame was the perfect man for the job.

Leaving the music in his capable hands, next stop for the band was South America. Having no idea what reception they would receive they were overwhelmed by the fierce dedication of the fans in Brazil and Columbia, who, in many cases, had waited years for an opportunity to witness the live show. From South America to Europe without a breath and then on to North America where they headlined Chicago’s Ragnarokkr festival. To say they aced it is an understatement and in the words of the promoter ‘The Tygers started the first Ragnarokkr riot because people were so pumped up.

Weir notes, “Once in a while there comes a special time, a period where you feel it's all finally coming together and that time I'm proud to say is now."

Tracklisting:

“Only The Brave”

“Dust”

“Glad Rags”

“The Reason Why”

“Never Give In”

“Do It Again”

“I Got The Music In Me”

“Praying For A Miracle”

“Blood Red Sky”

“Angel In Disguise”

“The Devil You Know”



Tour dates:

January

7 - Mangualde, Portugal - Hardmetal Festival

March

3 - Hamburg, Germany - Hell Over Hammaburg Festival

May

13 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Nordic Noise Rock Festival

Lineup:

Robb Weir - guitars

Jacopo Meille - vocals

Micky Crystal - guitars

Gav Gray - bass

Craig Ellis - drums & percussion