Former U.D.O. / DIRKSCHNEIDER Guitarist BILL HUDSON Launches New Band; Fans Invited To Vote On Band Name

Germany-based metal bands U.D.O. and Dirkschneider, both fronted by ex-Accept singer Udo Dirkschneider, and their US-based guitarist Bill Hudson (Circle II Circle, Trans-Siberian Orchestra) recently decided to go their separate ways.

"The split is due to a difference in their individual visions for the future, and is without any negative feelings on either side," states a message. "Bill will now concentrate on his new project, while U.D.O. / Dirkschneider decides on a replacement guitarist."

Says Hudson: "There's not much to add to the band's own statement; we view certain issues differently and so we decided to amicably part ways. I would like to publicly thank this legend named Udo Dirkschneider for allowing me to stand next to him on stage for over 100 shows all around the world. To my friends Sven, Fitty, Andrey and the entire crew: thank you for making me a part of the family. See you guys somewhere soon!"

Hudson has since formed a new band featuring the following line-up:

Bill Hudson: guitars

Christian Eriksson (Twilight Force): vocals

Patrick Johansson (Yngwie Malmsteen): drums

Jimmy Pitts (Eternity's End, Fractured Dimension): keyboards

Mikael Planefeldt (Streamline): bass

After collecting over 1500 suggestions for the name of their new band, they have wittled it down to the their ten favorites. They are asking fans to vote on their favorite by joining their band's Facebook group page and voting. The voting kicked off on May 1st and will end on May 7th.

Go to the Facebook page here.